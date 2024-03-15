 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The star of Fortnite’s new map is this sexy statue

Why did the developers design him like that

By Ana Diaz
An image of a Fortnite Cozy Chomps character standing in front of a statue that looks like a Greek warrior on its knees. The statue has been spray painted with a rainbow heart and the character is making a heart with her hands. Image: Epic Games via Polygon
Love is in the air and this time it’s not because of some swoony video game character or a hot actor... no. Now, players of Fortnite have been flocking to simp over — I mean worship — an in-game statue. In many ways, it’s just an ordinary sculpture with abs, but that hasn’t stopped fans from reacting with a waterfall-level outpouring of thirst online. Now this dang sexy statue has its own bonafide fandom as people online share clips of it, fan art, and even video edits where a single video can garner more than a million views.

Epic Games released Fortnite’s Greek mythology-inspired Chapter 5 Season 2 update last week. The patch brought its usual changes like new weapons, cosmetic items, and an edited map. Now, players can explore a variety of Greek-inspired locales like the celestial lands of Zeus’ Mount Olympus or the ominous temple of The Underworld. In line with the theme, the developers also decorated some of the surrounding regions with a smattering of various buildings inspired by ancient Greek architecture and statues — which brings us to our man of the hour.

Just a stone’s throw away from The Underworld rests one particular monument. At first blush, this statue doesn’t appear to be remarkable in any big way. It looks like a dull bronze metal and doesn’t have any special interactive elements like other spots on the map. However, it quickly became the favorite of fans purely because, well... people found it sexy. This giant warrior just so happens to have a six pack, a tiny waist, and is permanently posed on its knees.

On some level I get it. (Even if it’s all a bit silly.) Look, the developers scaled the size of the kneeling statue so that its crouch sits perfectly at the character’s head-height. Your character basically comes face to face with its abs and teeny tiny little skirt. But I could never have expected the kind of communal response it inspired; Just a single video of a person going to see it has more than 1.1 million views on TikTok and the platform is filled with several viral videos all made in appreciation of the statue.

Another video said with text on a clip showing the statue, “epic KNEWWW what they was doing when they added this statue.” Under the TikTok, people flooded with replies like, “I WANT HIM SO BAD,” and “THE ABS LIKEE.” Clearly, people can’t get enough of it and now users have flooded TikTok with various posts celebrating the warrior. You can scroll on to view more below.

IF YOU KNOW ME IRL, JUST PRETEND YOU NEVER SEEN THIS POST #fortnite

Even if it’s a bit, it’s a good one. I’m guessing not everyone wants to fuck the statue in Fortnite but it works because of the game’s general sense of whimsy. What’s more is jokes like this help keep the tone light and new updates fun.

If you want to go see this now local legend for yourself, well you’re in luck. All you have to do is exit The Underworld and follow the walking path eastward. You’ll soon see a few statues strewn about and if you look around, you’ll find this season’s new hero. And if that’s not enough, here’s the exact location in screenshot below — have fun!

A map showing a location where the statue is. The hot statue in Fortnite is just east of The Underworld point of interest. Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin/Polygon | Source images: Epic Games

