Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game will include the late Kevin Conroy as Batman

Batman’s most familiar actor dons the cowl one more time

By Austen Goslin
Batman is joining the long-awaited Rocksteady supervillain game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Batman’s appearance in the game was announced at The Game Awards 2022, in a new trailer that also revealed that the Caped Crusader will be voiced by Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy, who died last month. The game also, finally, received a release date of May 26, 2023.

Along with voicing Batman in the 1990s’ Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy played the role in numerous video games, including all of Rocksteady’s Arkham series games from 2009 forward. Conroy died in November at the age of 66.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has faced several delays in its path to release. The original trailer for the game, which was released last year at DC’s FanDome event, took place in a Metropolis in the midst of invasion and introduced us to members of the cast like Harley Quinn, King Shark, Boomerang, and Deadshot. That trailer also ended with Superman blowing up an innocent pilot, possibly while under the control of Brainiac, and letting the Suicide Squad know exactly who their targets are.

According to Rocksteady, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will let players take on the game with between one and four players in co-op, with the option to switch to unused characters throughout each mission. Your squad mates will simply get taken over by the AI when you or a friend aren’t in control of them.

