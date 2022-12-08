Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s first gameplay trailer is all kinds of bonkers

Respawn Entertainment dropped the first gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, 2019’s incandescently popular BD-1 origin story:

Development of a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel was all but a given, seeing as its predecessor hit every benchmark of mainstream success (it sold a gazillion copies and was also legitimately terrific). Kotaku first reported on the existence of a sequel in 2020, though Respawn didn’t officially unveil the game — which for whatever reason isn’t titled Jedi: Fallen Disorder — until May 2022. The release date briefly leaked on Steam earlier this month.

Jedi: Survivor once again casts you as Jedi now-officially-no-longer-a-padawan Cal Kestis. Survivor picks up roughly five years after the events of Fallen Order, putting it on a similar canonical timeline as the Disney Plus show Obi-Wan Kenobi. Of course, this has spurred no shortage of fan speculation. (The antagonists of Obi-Wan are Inquisitors, a contingent of Sith fanatics who appeared as high-level bosses throughout Fallen Order.)

For the most part, Jedi: Survivor’s gameplay looks similar to the Souls-inspired third-person action that defined Jedi: Fallen Order. There are a few neat-looking additions. You can glide (using a Pterodactyl creature I’m sure someone in the comments will tell me the name of). Kill animations seem to have received a serious upgrade, which should make the game feel more cinematic. Also, Cal has a beard. Love to see the padawan growing up.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hits PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X — yes, it’s current-gen only — on March 17, 2023.