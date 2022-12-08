The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley, is known not only for its awards, but also for the news it generates — there’s plenty of promised world premiere trailers and game reveals. During Thursday’s event, Keighley handed out awards for the year’s best games in between hours of announcements, including game updates, release dates, and new trailers.

Keighley’s been teasing the event in the lead-up to Thursday’s broadcast; coming into the event, fans knew to expect certain things, like Tekken 8 news, a trailer for Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion, and a performance from the band Hozier, which has a song in God of War Ragnarök. Even with all the sneak peeks, there were plenty of exclusive game announcements and, of course, Keighley’s signature world premieres.

Missed the show or want to skip straight to the trailers? Here are the biggest announcements from The Game Awards 2022.

Mike Mignola is making a Hell Boy video game with Upstream Arcade, Good Shepard Entertainment, and Dark Horse Comics. The cel-shaded Hell Boy: Web of Wyrd is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. No release date just yet.

Among Us is no longer just a social deduction party game — it’s getting a hide-and-seek mode on Dec. 9.

The sixth entry in the storied Street Fighter franchise will be released on June 2, 2023, and it’s got a food minigame!

Basically everyone’s 2020 game of the year, Hades is getting a sequel starring the princess of the underworld. It’ll be released in early access, with timing details to come in 2023.

No, this is not technically BioShock, but it is a new game announced from its creator, Ken Levine. There’s no release date just yet.

Quick on the heals of Bayonetta 3, PlatinumGames has another Bayonetta game coming. This time, it’s an origin story that’s coming to Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023.

Earthblade is the next game from Celeste creator Extremely OK Games, coming in 2024.

Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2, shown in a dark trailer that, yet again, features a baby. Kojima was on hand at The Game Awards to debut the trailer. Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux will once again return in Death Stranding 2.

It’s the first gameplay trailer for Tekken 8, where “fists will meet fate.” Naturally.

The highly-anticipated Diablo 4 will be released on June 6, 2023, Blizzard Entertainment announced at The Game Awards. The release date leaked earlier Thursday, alongside a report from The Washington Post that suggested mismanagement led to the game’s delays, and that the team allegedly has to crunch to finish it in time.

The new Super Mario Bros. movie looks so good — lots of Toads! The movie is out on April 7, 2023.

Crash Bandicoot returns with a new multiplayer action game from developer Toys for Bob. It’s called Crash Team Rumble. Here’s the gist: Players will beat each other up as they fight for Wumpa fruit. It’s expected out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X sometime in 2023.

Idris Elba, playing a character called Solomon Reed, will come to Cyberpunk 2077 in its upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC, slated for sometime in 2023.

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware is rebooting its mech series Armored Core — the franchise hasn’t had a new game since Armored Core: Verdict Day was released in 2013.

Final Fantasy 16 has a release date, thanks to a new trailer all about revenge. The game’s out on June 22, 2023 as a PlayStation exclusive.