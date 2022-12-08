 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New The Lords of the Fallen gameplay shows gory, dark fantasy

Plus, a trailer voiced by House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock

By Nicole Carpenter
A knight slashes at a giant armored warrior in a church environment in a screenshot from The Lords of the Fallen Image: CI Games

Publisher CI Games debuted The Lords of the Fallen’s first gameplay trailer during The Game Awards on Thursday night. In the new trailer, voiced by House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock, CI Games shows off gory, dark fantasy gameplay the series is known for — all captured in-game, it said.

The game was first revealed in August during the Gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast. The game’s debut trailer featured narration from Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn, so if nothing else, The Lords of the Fallen has its celebrity voice over cameo on point.

The Lords of the Fallen is set 1,000 years after the original Lords of the Fallen game, which was published in 2014 by Deck13, between the worlds of the living and the dead. The game is said to be five times larger than the original Lords of the Fallen. Gameplay will look familiar to anyone who has played a Souls-like — CI Games describes it as “a fast, fluid and challenging combat system.”

“The trailer hints at only a fraction of the gruelling journey that lies ahead of players as they explore this breathtakingly vertical world, over five times bigger than that of its predecessor,” CI Games said in a news release. “They will need to master fast, fluid combat, with a wide range of devastating weapons and powerful magic as they carve a bloody path through demonic hordes, undead terrors, and towering bosses.”

The Lords of the Fallen will also have a multiplayer component “for players who would rather venture side by side,” the publisher said.

CI Games did not give a release date, but again confirmed The Lords of the Fallen is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

