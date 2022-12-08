 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Get your first look at Space Marine 2 gameplay

There’s plenty of xenos blood to go around

By Charlie Hall
Developer Saber Interactive revealed its first look at Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gameplay on Thursday night during The Game Awards. At the center of the fray, as always, was Ultramarine Titus, an 8-foot-tall genetically engineered killing machine.

The sequel, from the studio behind World War Z, has Titus going up against the Tyranids, a ravenous insect-like alien menace hellbent on consuming an Imperial hive world. The gameplay trailer showed dozens of them on screen at the same time, with low camera angles making even the player character seem larger than life. Most of the environments were outside as well, showcasing the grandeur of the architecture — which kindly houses a major source of the genetic diversity that the Tyranids need to expand their chitinous kingdom.

Originally developed by Relic Entertainment, the cult classic third-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine was published in 2011. It told the story of then captain Titus (he’s since been demoted to lieutenant for as yet unknown reasons) and his campaign to save the Adeptus Mechanicus Forge World of Graia from a rampaging band of Orks — and allied Chaos Space Marines.

Space Marine 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X some time in 2023.

