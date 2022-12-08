Tekken 8 reveals more of its roster, including the return of Jun

Bandai Namco brought Tekken 8, the next game in its flagship fighting franchise, to The Game Awards on Thursday, revealing that fighters Paul Phoenix, King, Law, Lars, Jack-8, and Jun Kazama will join Jin and Kazuya in the sequel. A dramatic and destructive new trailer hints at the story to come.

Tekken 8 will feature gameplay focused on “Aggressive” tactics, Bandai Namco said in a news release, with “visceral screen-jarring attacks and environments that are both dynamic and destructible.” A new Heat System game mechanic will trigger those aggressive attacks that enhance characters’ abilities and special moves.

The Tekken team first teased Tekken 8 at this year’s Evo fighting game championship series. In September, the game was officially revealed in a trailer featuring series mainstays Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima duking it out in classic Tekken fashion but with impressively high fidelity.

Tekken 8 is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

The previous game in the franchise, Tekken 7, was first released in 2015, exclusively in arcades, and brought to consoles two years later. Bandai Namco supported its fighting game with four seasons’ worth of new characters and stages, culminating with the release of its apparent final DLC character, Lidia Sobieska, in March 2021. The game was hugely successful: Tekken 7 has sold more than 9 million copies to date, according to series producer Katsuhiro Harada.