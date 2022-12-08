Among Us is getting a murderous hide-and-seek mode Friday

Developer Innersloth announced its popular Mafia-style game, Among Us, will be getting a new game mode called Hide n Seek at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The new mode is scheduled to be released Friday.

A trailer teasing the new mode shows it in action, and it’s safe to say it’s based on the children’s game hide-and-seek. From the looks of it, the seekers will be doing a whole lot of chasing and murder, and it seems to be pretty fast-paced. True to the Among Us style, it sports goofy animations; in the trailer, we see the seeker running around with its tongue wiggling around.

The details on the mode are scant, but it’s looking like seekers will attempt murder as they chase down the innocent Crewmates. The new mode appears to change up the standard Among Us formula in a few ways. Mainly, the Crewmates can now use the vents on the ship to run away from the seekers, which was not the case in the regular mode.

The traditional Among Us mode is a Werewolf-style game where people take on one of two major roles: Crewmate or Impostor. It’s up to Crewmates to do chores and sleuth out who’s playing the role of the secret murderer known as an Impostor.

The game became a viral hit in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was not only played by prominent figures like U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), but has even been referenced on Jeopardy! Since its release, the game has gone on to fuel a robust online fandom stuffed to the brim with fanfic and memes.

Developer Innersloth has gone on to expand the core of the game with new features, maps, and even a stand-alone game: Among Us VR.