Hellboy is getting a new video game, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd

Hellboy Web of Wyrd, a new roguelite action adventure game set in the universe of Mike Mignola’s supernatural comic series, was revealed at The Game Awards on Thursday.

The game’s first trailer, revealed during The Game Awards pre-show, features the eponymous red-skinned paranormal investigator facing off against a wolf-like demon in the ruins of what appears to be an abandoned chapel.

The game is being developed by Upstream Arcade, the studio behind 2019’s West of Dead, and will follow Hellboy as he is tasked with recovering an agent of the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense who has gone missing, fighting supernatural adversaries and navigating strange and terrifying locations.

Lance Reddick of Destiny and John Wick fame will provide the voice of Hellboy. It’s worth noting that developer’s aforementioned last title happen to star Ron Perlman, the actor best known for portraying Hellboy in Guillermo del Toro’s 2004 film and its 2008 sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd is available to preorder and will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC.