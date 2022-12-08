Death Stranding 2 confirmed by Hideo Kojima at The Game Awards

Kojima Productions’ next game, Death Stranding 2, was officially revealed at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday by studio founder Hideo Kojima. The sequel will see the return of Léa Seydoux, Norman Reedus, and Troy Baker, and will bring Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna to the roster of acting talent for the sequel, which Kojima referred to as simply DS2.

A sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding has been leaked and teased over the past few months, but the reveal of Kojima Productions’ next game is exciting — and, naturally, very mysterious — because the sequel looks, somehow, even weirder than the original.

Kojima was asked by The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley how DS2 differs from the original Death Stranding, and the auteur was naturally cagey.

“I can’t really be specific right now, but I put a lot of things inside [the trailer] so I want you guys to talk about it and find details in it,” Kojima said through an interpreter.

Asked how the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the story of the sequel, Kojima said, “I had the story written before the pandemic, but after experiencing the pandemic, I rewrote the whole thing from scratch. I also didn’t want to predict any more future, so I rewrote it.”