Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes

Get ready to question your morality all over again

By Owen S. Good
It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022.

Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of a decadent society, grotesque spectacle with objectified performers, a lurid backstage, and relentless violence combining them all. Judas is apparently set in the future (signified by the shot of an orbiting corpse and dog/robot landing craft) and is likely to be the same kind of journey into madness and quasi-morality that BioShock was 15 years ago.

The game’s official description, from Ghost Story:

A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan. You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?

Judas does not have a launch date or window. It is listed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

