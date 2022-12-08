 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty just got cooler with the addition of Idris Elba

Elba will join Keanu Reeves in the upcoming DLC expansion

By Toussaint Egan
The second trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the first (and only planned) expansion for CD Projekt Red’s 2020 first-person action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077, premiered at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. First revealed in September, the DLC will see the return of V and Keanu Reeves reprising his role as Johnny Silverhand as the pair are coerced into undertaking a dangerous mission on behalf of the New United States of America.

In a shocking turn, the new trailer reveals that V and Johnny will enlist the help of a new character: Solomon Reed, a mysterious government agent played by Idris Elba. The trailer also reveals that expansion will take place in a previously unseen area known as “Dogtown.”

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be released in 2023 and be available to play on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

