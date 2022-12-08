Celeste creator’s newest project Earthblade pairs platforming with slashing

The newest project from the studio behind Celeste, titled Earthblade, was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday. The game will be released sometime in 2024.

A new trailer showed off early gameplay. Earthblade shares a similar jaunty, pixel art style to its predecessor, along with 2D platforming gameplay. But Earthblade appears to also have fighting elements, judging by the trailer, which showed a horned protagonist dashing, climbing, and slashing through a fantastical, swamp-like environment full of critters, slimes, and knights. The protagonist then activates a door-like portal before the trailer fades to black.

Extremely OK Games’ previous title, the critically acclaimed platformer Celeste, was released in 2018. The game meshed its difficult traversal challenges with a puzzle-like design, challenging players to figure out how to move through regions by trial and error. The game’s sharp controls and fast-paced play loop — dying immediately put the player back at the start of the current level segment — meant it never felt unfair.

Celeste’s customizable difficulty controls also meant the experience could be tailored to players’ preferences. This, paired with the uplifting ethos of the game, about a young woman climbing a mountain and facing her own inner demons, made for an engrossing and uplifting time. We’re excited to see what Earthblade will become.