Transformers: Reactivate gets your Energon pumpin’ with a Bon Jovi cover

The Ballsiest Headslap of a Trailer at The Game Awards 2022 has to go to Transformers: Reactivate, which had the sack to come out swinging with a cover of Bon Jovi’s 1987 Camaro-epic “Dead or Alive” as its title theme.

Coming to you from Splash Damage (2020’s Gears Tactics) it looks like Transformers: Reactivate involves some desperate humans discovering and re-rigging some Autobot chassis to repel a swarming Decepticon incursion.

Per the game’s official website, Transformers: Reactivate is an online action game for one to four players “coming to PC & consoles” with a closed beta planned for 2023.

Guess that means we’re gonna be one of the Autobots. I pick Trailblazer, if he’s available. But not Hound. God, he was too hard to transform.