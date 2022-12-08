 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kid rushes stage at The Game Awards, gets arrested

An unidentified person appeared to follow Elden Ring developers on stage

By Nicole Carpenter
At The Game Awards 2022, a man crashed the stage while FromSoftware devs accepted the game of the year award for Elden Ring Image: The Game Awards

An unidentified person crashed The Game Awards stage Thursday night after Elden Ring won the night’s game of the year award. He’s since been arrested after being ushered off stage by security, according to host Geoff Keighley.

The person appeared to follow Elden Ring game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and his translator up the aisle of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after presenter Josef Fares announced the win. After entering the stage, he appeared to congratulate developers before standing behind Miyazaki, largely unnoticed, as the creative director accepted the award. After the Elden Ring developers were ushered off stage, the unidentified person approached the microphone: “I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton,” he said.

He was quickly moved off stage as FromSoftware developers and presenter Fares realized he was not actually with the group. A group of security personnel appeared to cut him off and take him off stage. Keighley appeared shortly thereafter to close out the show, looking rattled by the event. Minutes later, he tweeted that the “individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested.”

Polygon has reached out to Geoff Keighley and the Los Angeles Police Department for more information. Meanwhile, rumors have started circulating regarding the person’s identity, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

