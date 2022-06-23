 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jon Snow series is real and it was Kit Harington’s idea, George R.R. Martin says

The Game of Thrones author also confirmed it was Kit Harington’s idea, and the actor has handpicked creative personnel

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones for HBO Image: HBO via Polygon

It seems the reports were true: Kit Harington really doesn’t want to give up time in Westeros. On Thursday, A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin confirmed last week’s report that HBO was developing a sequel spinoff series about Jon Snow. Martin couldn’t provide any more details on the series, suggesting that fans should look out for an official HBO announcement instead.

The sequel series has been given the working title of Snow, and will apparently be about Jon Snow’s life after the events of the Game of Thrones HBO series. In an interview with the BBC, Emilia Clarke said Harington had told her about the show, and that he was heavily involved from top to bottom.

Martin confirmed this as well, stating the series was Harington’s idea. Martin also said Harington chose the writers and showrunners for the series, and that the actor and his team came to New Mexico to work with Martin and Martin’s team to develop the series’ story and premise.

However, in his blog post, Martin, now a TV veteran, is careful to note this series is only in development at the moment and not officially greenlit. That means it’s still entirely possible this show won’t get made, or could get a pilot but no series order, like Game of ThronesLong Night prequel.

Snow is the fourth live-action Game of Thrones spinoff currently in development. There’s also a series called Ten Thousand Ships, and a series called Sea Snake (or possibly Nine Voyages), and finally the “Dunk & Egg” series, which will either be called The Hedge Knight or A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. There are also several animated Game of Thrones projects in development as well.

None of these series, which are still using working titles for now, have been officially greenlit yet, and will likely depend heavily on the success of this year’s House of the Dragon, which is set to come to HBO in August.

If this series does manage to the light of day, it probably won’t be for a very long time, especially since we don’t know anything about its writers or showrunners just yet.

