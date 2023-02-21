Steam has a huge sale on mystery games right now

Noir thrillers, point-and-click adventures, detective classics, and social deduction games are discounted on Steam right now for Steam Mystery Fest.

The sale includes more than 600 games across a variety of genres. Some are more lenient with the “mystery” label — Norco, a fantastic point-and-click adventure, doesn’t really become a mystery game until the back half — while others embody the moniker to the nth degree. Her Story, Pentiment, and The Case of the Golden Idol all put you in the shoes of various gumshoes investigating murders, occult practices, and religious crimes.

Below, we’ve compiled some of our favorites from the massive list. Make sure to snag any titles you’re particularly interested in before the sale ends on Monday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. ET.