Logitech delivers a new array of streaming accessories

Hot on the heels of a new lineup of gaming peripherals, Logitech is expanding its portfolio of gamer-ready streaming accessories with the Yeti Orb and Yeti GX microphones, in addition to the Litra Beam LX key light. All three of the new peripherals are currently available to pre-order through Logitech, with units shipping by Sep. 24.

The Yeti Orb and Yeti GX join the already excellent catalog of microphones available from Logitech. While the existing Yeti lineup of microphones already offers some of the best peripherals for streaming and audio recording, the Orb and GX build on that substantial legacy with some minor improvements to the hardware, and an aesthetic specifically pointed at gamers.

The smaller of the two microphones, the Yeti Orb, is priced at $59.99 and resembles the Blue Snowball Ice produced by Yeti with its spherical shape, small tripod mount, and cardioid pickup pattern. However, the Yeti Orb improves the design with a USB-C connection and a 48kHz sample rate. You’ll also find a small, RGB-addressable logo stamped into the side, which can be adjusted using the Logitech software suite.

Logitech Yeti Orb

Priced at $149.99, the Yeti GX is most similar to Yeti’s $139.99 flagship, the Yeti X. Besides the obvious RGB lighting mounted on the rear of the GX, there are a few key differences, though. The GX can record at a much higher, 96kHz sample rate thanks to its USB-C connection, and is roughly 2/3 the size of the Yeti X. However, the GX is limited to its single, supercardioid pickup pattern, whereas the Yeti X features four different adjustable pickup patterns and a built-in 3.5mm jack to monitor audio.

Logitech Yeti GX

The final addition to the Logitech catalog is the $149.99 Litra Beam LX key light. Similar to Logitech’s $99.99 Litra Beam, the LX offers RGB accent lighting in addition to adjustable temperature white-lighting thanks to its reversible, double-sided design. The LX can be controlled using the built-in buttons along the top, or coordinated with other Logitech lighting through the Logitech software suite.

Logitech Litra Beam LX

All of the new accessories come packaged with a trial subscription to Streamlabs Ultra, which provides access to a host of apps and other resources to record, edit, and upload streams. Also, just like previous Yeti microphones, the Yeti Orb and GX are compatible with the Blue Voice! extension within the Logitech software, which allows you to fine-tune or add effects to your recording.