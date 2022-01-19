Eastshade dev’s Songs of Glimmerwick, announced Wednesday, mixes music and magic

Songs of Glimmerwick, the next game from Eastshade developer Eastshade Studios, will be released in 2023 on console and Windows PC. While Eastshade had players exploring a gorgeous open-world with only a paintbrush and a canvas, Songs of Glimmerwick is taking on a different art form: Music.

“Become immersed in a musical woodland fantasy world where casting a spell is as easy as playing a song,” Eastshade Studios said in a news release. Attend classes, grow the university garden, make friends with classmates and townsfolk, and explore the island’s many oddities and mysteries in this story-driven witch academy RPG, blending adventure game and life sim mechanics.”

Eastshade Studios debuted a charming trailer Wednesday, set in a woodland magic school with students, teachers, and creatures to get to know. Students at the academy will learn to use music to “speak with the trees, enchant tools to work all by themselves, [and] raise the earth to surmount natural impasses.”

Eastshade Studios’ last game, Eastshade, made Polygon’s top 50 games list in 2019. Developers Jaclyn Ciezadlo and Danny Weinbaum are trying something new with Songs of Glimmerwick, though it looks to have a similar warmth and charm. Songs of Glimmerwick is available to wishlist on Steam. Eastshade Studios has not announced which consoles Songs of Glimmerwick will be released on.