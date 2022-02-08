 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Sims 4’s new game pack lets you plan a dream wedding

And the trailer is super adorable

By Petrana Radulovic

The newest The Sims 4 game pack is all about the romance — more specifically, all about planning that special day and creating matrimony memories. Insert heart emoji here!

The first trailer for The Sims 4: My Wedding Stories is basically it’s own full movie. We see a couple get engaged, but the maid of honor appears to be pining for the bride ... gasp! After some various mishaps, the bride-to-be realizes that she just might be incompatible with her future husband — but that’s when she realizes the love she’s been looking for has been at her side the whole time! Swoon! (And if that wasn’t cute enough, you can check out their wedding website too.)

The pack will introduce a whole-new world full of gorgeous wedding venues and vendors, along with pre-wedding day traditions, like picking a “Sim of Honor” and hosting engagement parties and rehearsal dinners. The wedding ceremonies also have options for some cultural specificities, like a traditional tea ceremony for a Chinese wedding or henna for an Indian ceremony. It’s the excitement of wedding planning, without the actual real-life cost! Read more on the Sims blog. An in-depth gameplay reveal will take place on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. EST on Twitch and YouTube.

The Sims 4: My Wedding Stories will be available on Feb. 17 on Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Check out the variety of marital merriness in the gallery below.

  • Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts
  • Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts
  • Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts
  • Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts
  • Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts
  • Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts
  • Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts
  • Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts
  • Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts
  • Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts
  • Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts
  • Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts
  • Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts
  • Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts

