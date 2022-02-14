Mother 3 fans imagine a gorgeous 3D remake in bittersweet tribute video

After many, many years, an international release of Mother 3 is still but a distant dream. But the creators behind YouTube channel Curiomatic have dared to imagined how a modernized Mother 3 trailer would look. This fan-made video comes right on the heels of Nintendo announcing that Mother and Mother 2 (known as EarthBound Beginnings and EarthBound outside of Japan) would be available via the Nintendo Switch Online library on Feb. 9.

The project is describe as a “love letter” to Mother 3, which started out as an April Fool’s joke. A team of 22 creatives worked together to animate the mock trailer, which depicts what the team sees as a modern remake of the game. The official website for the fan tribute also includes some behind-the-scenes footage and an FAQ. It’s not a fangame (nor will it ever be, says the team), but simply a loving tribute to the game.

While Mother 3 released in 2006 in Japan on Game Boy Advance, there was never an official release in any other country. There have been some unofficial localization efforts, which Nintendo of America allegedly knew about but never intervened with. EarthBound fans outside Japan still eagerly wait the announcement of this elusive game. Despite the fact the game has yet to make its debut internationally, multiple characters from the franchise appear in Super Smash Bros.

But until the far-off day that Nintendo finally announces Mother 3, this incredibly detailed fan trailer will have to hold EarthBound fans over.