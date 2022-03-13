 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Grand Theft Auto 5 next-gen preload, release date, and price details

Here’s when you can start playing GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X

By Michael McWhertor

A trio of players aim guns in a still from Grand Theft Auto Online Image: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto 5 and a stand-alone version of Grand Theft Auto Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on March 15 — new and native versions of the game with additional graphical and gameplay enhancements. While the PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA 5 are playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X, respectively, the new versions are a separate purchase, and are not a free upgrade.

GTA 5 and GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X are available for pre-order and preloading on those platforms. They will go live Tuesday, and offer visuals up to 4K resolution, frame rates up to 60 fps, HDR options, ray tracing, faster loading times, improved textures, and other new features.

Here’s how to get the new, next-gen versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online.

GTA 5 on PS5

Grand Theft Auto 5 on PlayStation 5 can be purchased digitally and preloaded from the PlayStation Store. At launch, the game will cost $9.99 (75% off its standard price of $39.99) through June 14. To find GTA 5 for PS5 on the PlayStation Store, just look for the game page that has the PS5 logo — but if you’re only seeing the PS4 version, select the “...” button, where you’ll see a full list of versions of GTA 5. The game requires 86.84 GB of storage pace on PS5.

Grand Theft Auto Online on PS5

Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5 can be purchased digitally and preloaded from the PlayStation Store. At launch, the game will be free through June 14. After that, GTA Online will cost $19.99. To find GTA Online for PS5 on the PlayStation Store, just look for the game page that has the PS5 logo. The stand-alone version of GTA Online requires 86.84 GB of storage space on PS5.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will get GTA$1 million in virtual currency for GTA Online through March 14, 2022.

GTA 5 on Xbox Series X

Grand Theft Auto 5 on Xbox Series X can be purchased digitally and preloaded from the Xbox Games Store. At launch, the game will cost $19.99 (50% off its standard price of $39.99) through June 14.

Grand Theft Auto Online on Xbox Series X

Grand Theft Auto Online on Xbox Series X can be purchased digitally and preloaded from the Xbox Games Store. At launch, the game will cost $9.99 (50% off its standard price of $19.99) through June 14.

Transferring GTA 5 and GTA Online saves from PS4/Xbox One

Rockstar Games will let players of the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 migrate their story saves and GTA Online profile to the next-gen versions of the games.

Here’s the quick explanation of how to do that, from Rockstar’s support website (which also has more detailed instructions):

Migrating your GTAV Story Mode Save Game involves the following steps:

1. Ensuring your Rockstar Games Social Club account is linked to the preferred console account

2. Uploading your GTAV Story Mode Save Game progress from PlayStation 4 or Xbox One to the Rockstar Games Social Club

3. Opening GTAV on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S and downloading the Save Game

Players can update their Save Game until they initiate a download of their Save Game on their PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

