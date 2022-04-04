 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Monkey Island game Return to Monkey Island arriving in 2022 from original creator Ron Gilbert

An April Fools’ Day announcement was actually legit

By Toussaint Egan

Nearly 32 years since the release of The Secret of Monkey Island and over 13 years since 2009’s Tales of Monkey Island, publisher Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games have announced the release of Return to Monkey Island. The new game is due later this year.

The sixth entry in the critically acclaimed point-and-click comedic adventure series, Return to Monkey Island, will be directed by series creator Ron Gilbert and co-written by Gilbert and Dave Grossman, who previously worked on Tales of Monkey Island as well as the first two Monkey Island games. The game will be developed by Terrible Toybox, who released the point-and-click adventure game Thimbleweed Park in 2014.

It’s worth noting that Gilbert, in typical cheeky fashion, announced the game on his personal website on April Fools’ Day; a joke/promise he teed up nearly a decade ago.

Series composers Michael Land, Peter McConnel, and Clint Bajakian will return to compose the game’s score. Dominic Armato, who voiced series protagonist Guybrush Threepwood in every Monkey Island game to date, will return to reprise his role as the iconic character.

