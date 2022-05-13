 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards is coming to Nintendo Switch Online

New, 2 comments

Still no word on when Pokémon Snap will arrive

By Austen Goslin

One of Kirby’s old adventures will soon be playable on Nintendo Switch. Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards is coming to Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack next week, Nintendo said on Friday.

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards was originally released on Nintendo 64 in 2000 and was Kirby’s first foray into 3D graphics — though it is still mostly a 2D game. The game follows Kirby as he reassembles the sacred crystal that was destroyed by Dark Matter. Of course, along the way he’ll get plenty of powers to absorb, enemies to fight, and friends to help him out.

This isn’t the first time that Kirby 64 has made its way to Nintendo’s more modern consoles. The game was also available on the Wii and Wii U Virtual Console and was part of the Wii compilation game Kirby’s Dream Collection.

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards will be available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers beginning May 20. The bundled subscription costs $49.99 a year, and includes a selection of games from retro platforms like N64 and Sega Genesis, as well as additional content for games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In recent months, Nintendo has brought Banjo-Kazooie and Paper Mario to the Expansion Pack’s library. Pokémon Snap is also coming to the service, but Nintendo hasn’t announced a date for it yet.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Everything we know about Dune 2

By Austen Goslin
3 comments / new

Cozy Grove DLC’s BTS references are smooth like butter(flies)

By Chris Karnadi
2 comments / new

Where to find a Choppa helicopter in Fortnite

By Julia Lee

Jimmy Neutron’s dad tries really hard to be cool in new Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl trailer

By Ana Diaz
2 comments / new

Magic: The Gathering’s first Warhammer 40,000 cards are sufficiently grim, dark

By Charlie Hall

Destiny 2 Xur location and items, May 13-17

By Ryan Gilliam and Austen Goslin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon