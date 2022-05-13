One of Kirby’s old adventures will soon be playable on Nintendo Switch. Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards is coming to Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack next week, Nintendo said on Friday.

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards was originally released on Nintendo 64 in 2000 and was Kirby’s first foray into 3D graphics — though it is still mostly a 2D game. The game follows Kirby as he reassembles the sacred crystal that was destroyed by Dark Matter. Of course, along the way he’ll get plenty of powers to absorb, enemies to fight, and friends to help him out.

This isn’t the first time that Kirby 64 has made its way to Nintendo’s more modern consoles. The game was also available on the Wii and Wii U Virtual Console and was part of the Wii compilation game Kirby’s Dream Collection.

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards will be available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers beginning May 20. The bundled subscription costs $49.99 a year, and includes a selection of games from retro platforms like N64 and Sega Genesis, as well as additional content for games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In recent months, Nintendo has brought Banjo-Kazooie and Paper Mario to the Expansion Pack’s library. Pokémon Snap is also coming to the service, but Nintendo hasn’t announced a date for it yet.