Epic Games Store’s Mega Sale goes live, with 4 free games on the way

The Epic Games Store’s giant annual sale has returned, with four weeks of free games and plenty of sales on popular games. Along with a slate of discounts on various titles, during the Mega Sale, users will also get a single 25% off coupon to use on an Epic Games Store game of their choosing.

The Epic Games Store Mega Sale starts on May 19 and will run through June 16. The sale will include discounts up to 75% on more than 1,600 games and add-ons, including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (20% off), Ghostwire: Tokyo (34% off), Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (29% off), Sifu (20% off), and Far Cry 6 (50% off).

The 25% coupon will be available to all Epic Games Store users. Once you make a purchase with the coupon you’ll instantly get another one to use on your next purchase. These coupons can only be used on games — no DLC or in-game purchases — as long as it’s $14.99 or more before taxes.

The sale will also include a free game each week, though Epic has yet to announce what those games will be. In 2021, the giveaways began with NBA 2K21.