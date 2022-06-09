 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nightwing gets the spotlight in Gotham Knights’ newest trailer

Dick Grayson is here to save a city without Batman

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Batman may be out of the picture in Gotham Knights, but there’s still plenty of crimefighters to keep the city safe. The latest Batman-universe game from WB Games Montreal got a fresh gameplay demo on Thursday during Summer Game Fest, and this time around the main focus was Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing.

The trailer lets Nightwing introduce himself a bit, before it shows off some of his impressive moves in combat. He’s got dual batons, a grappling hook, a projectile-firing weapon, and of course some fantastic martial arts.

Gotham Knights follows Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood, as they try to clean up Gotham’s streets. The game will feature co-op with up to two players, with the second player able to drop in and out of the game at anytime. The story is set in the wake of Bruce Wayne and Jim Gordon’s deaths, which have thrown the city into lawlessness and chaos.

While Gotham Knights has had a somewhat rocky road to development, it’s finally set to be released on Oct. 25. The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. While there were originally supposed to be PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, both were scrapped to focus more on current-gen hardware.

