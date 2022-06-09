 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sci-fi horror game Routine gets a new trailer, nearly a decade after it was announced

The game is set inside an abandoned Lunar station

By Austen Goslin
Sci-fi Horror game Routine finally has a new trailer, over a decade after it was announced. The game resurfaced during Summer Game Fest on Thursday.

Routine is a first-person game set in an abandoned Lunar base, designed around an ’80s vision of the future. Players will use their Cosmonaut Assistance Tool to hack various computer systems around the decrepit station, while they evade their enemies.

Routine’s re-reveal trailer brings players back into the game’s dark and creepy futuristic setting, and uses all in-game footage. According to a press release from developer Lunar Software, the team revived the game by rebuilding it from the ground up in order to better fit its original vision.

The game will also be published by indie publisher Raw Fury. Raw Fury’s CEO, Jonas Antonson, released a statement to go along with the new trailer.

“Like many others, I have been waiting for this game for a long time,” Antonson said in the statement. “Originally, I thought I’d just get to experience it as a gamer and a fan. But then the developers decided to team up with us! I’m beyond excited to go this amazing journey with them.”

Routine will be released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Game Pass, but it doesn’t have a release date just yet.

