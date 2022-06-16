Valorant’s new map Pearl takes place in an underwater city

Valorant’s next season is coming with a massive new addition: a new map. Riot Games announced the map, called Pearl, on Thursday with a new trailer. The map is set to arrive with the game’s Episode 5: Dimension, which should begin sometime during the week of June 20.

Pearl is an underwater map, the first of its kind in Valorant. The trailer welcomes us to a holiday called Sanctuary Day with a Portuguese voiceover, telling the story of Kingdom Industries building a bubble around an underwater city to avoid climate disaster. We get a little bit of a look of some of the areas of the map, including what appears to be a cafe.

This is the first map Riot has added to Valorant since the release of Fracture in September of last year. In the meantime, Riot has released several Agents, including Chamber, Fade, and Neon, who have helped keep things fresh while the studio was between maps. After it arrives in the game, Pearl will be the eighth map in Valorant.