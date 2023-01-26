Prime Gaming is giving away free games, here’s what you can get

Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to download nine games for free in the month of February. The list includes a classic like The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition as well as a batch of delightful indie titles like the endless platformer Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield and the collecting game Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.

The first batch of games will be available to download and keep, for Amazon Prime subscribers, on Feb. 2. The special will kick off by offering The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition and the management game Onsen Master. Each set of freebies will drop weekly on Thursday on Amazon’s Gaming.

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition brings the classic 2002 RPG to modern consoles. This special edition includes all of Morrowind in addition to the Bloodmoon and Tribunal expansions. (It usually costs $14.99 on Steam so it’s a nice treat to Elder Scrolls fans.)

Beyond that, the offers are a great excuse to play a lovely list of indies. Created by Aerial_Knight and published by Headup, Never Yield is an endless platformer that takes place in a Tokyo-inspired version of Detroit. Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator will have you trading organs like you would Pokémon cards from Strange Scaffold.

The Amazon Gaming app and its games are available on Windows PC. Here is the full list of what’s coming and when: