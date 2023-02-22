I made the perfect PC battle station in this gaming setup sim

Some games are massive, trying to cover an entire city or world. Others are nice and small, like My Dream Setup. This game is about a very specific fantasy: having a sick gaming battle station, with an unlimited budget and an eye for aesthetics. My Dream Setup is like a Sims game, but only the build mode, and only for offices and other gaming rooms.

This is a pretty simple concept, but My Dream Setup executes it well. There’s a smorgasbord of options to choose from, and players can pick their favorite computer towers, monitors, gamer chairs, and desks. Other building sims try to give enough to make kitchens, bathrooms, and the other rooms in a home that provide utility. My Dream Setup focuses exclusively on battle stations and the room around them. That might be a cozy bedroom with a gaming setup in the corner, or a gaming room that would cost thousands of dollars to set up in real life.

The player can change the walls and floors of the room, as well as its layout, so they can work with a larger space or a smaller room. Lighting plays an important role as well; furniture selections include both demure lamps and cool LED lights, and then there’s a toggle that switches the ambient lighting and environment outside.

My Dream Setup is a teeny-tiny game that focuses on one specific thing — making a cool PC room — and the end result is very charming experience. As someone with cats who relentlessly attack my gamer accessories, it’s a nice dose of escapism to disappear into a catalog where the furniture is free and the monitors are as wide or numerous as I like. At $6, it’s a fun toy and a nice palate cleanser between bigger and more immersive games.