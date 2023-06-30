We need your help: Yes, it’s Polygon survey time!

If you’re a fan of Polygon or you just dig some of the stuff we do, first of all, we really appreciate it!

Secondly, we’d love it if you could take the time to fill out a survey we’ve created to better understand the folks who come to the site. While the survey is mostly focused on gaming, we’re really looking for input from anyone who visits the site for any reason at all.

The good news is that there’s something in it for you! We’re giving away three $100 gift cards to three random people who fill out the survey (link to full rules at the bottom of this post), so that’s certainly something to write home about.

Just a note, only people in the United States will be able to participate in the survey and be eligible to win a gift card. Sorry, blame the legal folks.

With all that out of the way, here’s the link to the survey. Thanks so much for your time and your support of Polygon.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Full rules. Contest Entry Period starts 6/19/2023 at 12:01 PM ET and ends 7/31/2023 at 5:00 PM ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C. 18 and older. ARV (3) Prizes ARV: $100 each. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Vox Media, LLC