Baldur’s Gate 3 EULA prohibits deals with demons, fey, Eldritch beings

Making deals with Tieflings is probably still OK

By Maddy Myers
A screenshot of a solemn-looking Tiefling who has the classic red skin and horns, plus some off-the-shoulder leather armor, in Baldur’s Gate 3 Image: Larian Studios
Larian Studios included a little surprise in its end-user license agreement for Baldur’s Gate 3, provided that players take the time to read all of the fine print before accepting the terms. It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek — something we can’t believe their lawyers allowed — but perhaps the studio was working with Wolfram and Hart on this particular provision.

A portion of the EULA for Baldur’s Gate 3: “Additional obligations in Eldritch law [...] Please be wary that in accepting this Pact, you agree to refrain from striking a deal with another creature of Fey, Infernal, or otherwise Eldritch origin. Should you nonetheless not be able to withstand the seductive melody whispered by their malevolent terms, We reserve the right to sever all ties professional or social with the end user, and seek appropriate remedy from the Morninglord.” Image: Larian Studios via Polygon

In section 5 of the EULA, titled “Additional obligations in Eldritch law,” there’s a provision that players have (apparently) agreed to stating that they will “refrain from striking a deal with another creature of Fey, Infernal, or otherwise Eldritch origin.” If players do not follow the terms of this agreement, due to being “unable to withstand the seductive melody whispered by their malevolent terms,” it might be the end of their experience with Baldur’s Gate 3, because the studio has “the right to sever all ties professional or social with the end user, and seek appropriate remedy from the Morninglord.”

Seems more than fair! And also like it could be a reference to Wyll, a Companion in Baldur’s Gate 3 who did not heed this warning and has a (literal) devil on his back as a result.

This isn’t the first time that Larian Studios has included something special in a user agreement. When Baldur’s Gate 3 first launched in early access back in 2020, the EULA laid out the terms for “an additional quest to submit to Larian one (1) recording of a chant, song, text, poem or interpretative dance performed by you and extolling your interest in the Forgotten Realms.” Presumably, at least some players have completed this quest for Larian Studios, although we have yet to see their handiwork. The EULA stipulates that Larian can share submitted recordings on social media, so the work of those bards will undoubtedly surface soon.

