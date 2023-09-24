All the new video games launching in 2024

While 2023 was a banner year for video games, with the releases of Baldur’s Gate 3, Diablo 4, Final Fantasy 16, Starfield, Street Fighter 6, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the year in video games for 2024 is already looking like an even match. Major new games like Star Wars Outlaws, Tekken 8, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are on the docket, as are major new expansions for Destiny 2, Final Fantasy 14, and Elden Ring. Heck, we might even get Grand Theft Auto 6 next year.

2024 could be even bigger if Nintendo releases its Switch follow-up, which is reportedly planned for the second half of the year.

While video game release dates are always in flux, Polygon’s guide to the new video games (and remakes of classic video games) coming out in 2024 will be regularly updated with new games, release dates, and inevitable delays. Here’s a look at what the year has in store for upcoming games coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X, and other current gaming platforms.

New video game releases for 2024

January

Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 16

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 18

Another Code: Recollection (Switch) — Jan. 19

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) — Jan. 25

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 26

Tekken 8 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 26

Palworld (PC) — TBA (early access)

February

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PC, PS4, PS5) — Feb. 1

Persona 3 Reload (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 2

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 2

Helldivers 2 (PC, PS5) — Feb. 8

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 14

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) — Feb. 16

Nightingale (PC) — Feb. 22 (early access)

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 27

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (PS5) — Feb. 29

March

Unicorn Overlord (PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X) — March 8

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Switch) — March 22

Earthlock 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — TBA

April

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — April 23

2024 video games with no release date