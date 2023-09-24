All the new video games launching in 2024

While 2023 was a banner year for video games, with the releases of Baldur’s Gate 3, Diablo 4, Final Fantasy 16, Starfield, Street Fighter 6, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the year in video games for 2024 is already looking like an even match. Major new games like Star Wars Outlaws, Tekken 8, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are on the docket, as are major new expansions for Destiny 2, Final Fantasy 14, and Elden Ring. Heck, we might even get Grand Theft Auto 6 next year.
2024 could be even bigger if Nintendo releases its Switch follow-up, which is reportedly planned for the second half of the year.
While video game release dates are always in flux, Polygon’s guide to the new video games (and remakes of classic video games) coming out in 2024 will be regularly updated with new games, release dates, and inevitable delays. Here’s a look at what the year has in store for upcoming games coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X, and other current gaming platforms.
New video game releases for 2024
January
- Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 16
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 18
- Another Code: Recollection (Switch) — Jan. 19
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) — Jan. 25
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 26
- Tekken 8 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 26
- Palworld (PC) — TBA (early access)
February
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PC, PS4, PS5) — Feb. 1
- Persona 3 Reload (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 2
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 2
- Helldivers 2 (PC, PS5) — Feb. 8
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 14
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) — Feb. 16
- Nightingale (PC) — Feb. 22 (early access)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 27
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (PS5) — Feb. 29
March
- Unicorn Overlord (PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X) — March 8
- Princess Peach: Showtime! (Switch) — March 22
- Earthlock 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — TBA
April
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — April 23
2024 video games with no release date
- 33 Immortals (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Anger Foot (Linux, Mac, PC)
- Animal Well (PS5, Switch, PC)
- Ara: History Untold (PC)
- Ark 2 (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Avowed (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Baby Steps (PC, PS5)
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story (PC, Switch)
- Black Myth: Wukong (PC) — summer 2024
- Blue Protocol (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Cat Quest 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Concord (PC, PS5)
- Contra: Operation Galuga (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — early 2024
- Dustborn (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn (Xbox Series X)
- Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Foamstars (PS4, PS5) — early 2024
- Frostpunk 2 (PC)
- Funko Fusion (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Ghost Bike (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- GreedFall 2: The Dying World (PC, PS5)
- Hades 2 (PC) — Q2 2024 (early access)
- Homeworld 3 (PC)
- Hotel Barcelona (Xbox Series X)
- Hyper Light Breaker (PC) (early access)
- John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Lightyear Frontier (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Little Kitty, Big City (PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Little Nightmares 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Switch) — summer 2024
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Mewgenics (PC)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (PC, Xbox Series X)
- MultiVersus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Neva (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X)
- Nine Sols (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) — Q2 2024
- Pacific Drive (PC, PS5)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Switch)
- Paper Trail (Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Penny’s Big Breakaway (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X)
- Pepper Grinder (PC, Switch)
- Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Rise of the Ronin (PS5)
- SaGa: Emerald Beyond (Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (PC, Xbox Series X)
- South Park: Snow Day! (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X)
- Spy x Anya: Operation Memories (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl (PC, Xbox Series X) — Q1 2024
- Star Wars Outlaws (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Still Wakes the Deep (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Thank Goodness You’re Here! (PC, PS5, Switch)
- The Plucky Squire (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X)
- The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Towers of Aghasba (PC, PS5)
- Toxic Crusaders (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Ultros (Mac, PC, PS4, PS5)
Loading comments...