These adorable Sanrio Switch cases are cozy gaming perfection

Hello Kitty fans and cozy gamers rejoice! Sanrio has partnered with Sonix for some absolutely adorable Hello Kitty and other friends Switch cases. Cozy gaming has never been... well, cozier.

The Sanrio Switch cases come in four varieties. There’s a regular Hello Kitty one, with the iconic mascot’s name front and center; one that’s more of a collage, featuring Kitty and other friends like Keroppi the frog and Tuxedosam the penguin; one that features adorable floppy-eared puppy Cinnamoroll; and one with My Melody and Kuromi wearing some very dapper-looking Gothic Lolita costumes. All of them are cute, and they cover a nice wide range of aesthetics (thank you for the cutesy goth representation, Sanrio).

The cases fit regular Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED models. They also have storage space for up to 20 game cards. The cases go for $22.99 each and are available on the Sanrio website. The Sonix collab also includes some phone cases and mobile accessories.