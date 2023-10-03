 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

These adorable Sanrio Switch cases are cozy gaming perfection

I can’t pick a favorite

By Petrana Radulovic
A person carrying a Nintendo Switch case featuring cute bunny characters in costumes, one side is purple and one side is pink. Image: Sanrio
Hello Kitty fans and cozy gamers rejoice! Sanrio has partnered with Sonix for some absolutely adorable Hello Kitty and other friends Switch cases. Cozy gaming has never been... well, cozier.

The Sanrio Switch cases come in four varieties. There’s a regular Hello Kitty one, with the iconic mascot’s name front and center; one that’s more of a collage, featuring Kitty and other friends like Keroppi the frog and Tuxedosam the penguin; one that features adorable floppy-eared puppy Cinnamoroll; and one with My Melody and Kuromi wearing some very dapper-looking Gothic Lolita costumes. All of them are cute, and they cover a nice wide range of aesthetics (thank you for the cutesy goth representation, Sanrio).

The cases fit regular Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED models. They also have storage space for up to 20 game cards. The cases go for $22.99 each and are available on the Sanrio website. The Sonix collab also includes some phone cases and mobile accessories.

A Switch case featuring the one and only Hello Kitty Image: Sanrio
A pink Switch case featuring sticker-like images of Hello Kitty and her friends Image: Sanrio
A light yellow Switch case featuring a long-eared puppy Image: Sanrio
A pink and black Nintendo Switch case Image: Sanrio

