Nintendo took down the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Flower that said ‘fuck’

Nintendo doesn’t want its sassy flowers to say “fuck,” apparently. In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the world is filled with small talking flowers that cheer the player on and shout out all kinds of largely family-friendly quips. Yet on Oct. 16, a modder shared a video of one of the adorable characters saying “fuck” on X and YouTube. Like the greatest of stars, the profane flower shone brightly, but briefly in the light. Nintendo took it down on X just a day later and YouTube on Friday.

Even in their pure Nintendo-approved state, the flowers have become fan-favorites due to their silly and sometimes sardonic lines. They will chastise you if you don’t follow their directions and ask unhinged questions about what Goombas taste like. They’re the secret stars of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and they’ve gone on to inspire loads of clips on TikTok highlighting funny moments.

Fans have made compilation videos showcasing the best lines for the flowers. In this one, a talking flower thinks about what a Goomba tastes like:

In this compilation, you can see the flower complain after warning the player about a hazard.

One particular line has stood out, where one of the flowers positioned next to a giant piranha plant says, “So big...”

This edited video shows a conversation where the flower chatters via a bunch of gibberish in a conversation with the “huh cat” meme.

The English-language voice behind the flowers is Mick Wingert, an American voice actor known for taking over the role of Master Po Ping from Jack Black in Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness and other later installments of that franchise.

Players also have the option to silence Mario Wonder’s flowers in the settings or change the language they speak, which players also have been having fun with. The video below shows a flower speaking in several languages.

If you’d like to have a chat with one of these flowers, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is out now on Nintendo Switch.

Update: This article was updated to include new information that Nintendo had the video taken down on YouTube as well.