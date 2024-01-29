Animal Crossing’s infamous froggy chair is in Palworld

Animal Crossing fans rise up: Palworld contains a dupe of one of the series’ most coveted furniture items. If they reach a high enough level, players can unlock a furniture item that looks very similar to the beloved froggy chair from the Animal Crossing series. Now, your beloved Pals will be able to luxuriate in the finest virtual décor that video gaming has to offer.

For those unfamiliar, the froggy chair is an icon of video games. It appeared as part of a set in the original Animal Crossing game released stateside in 2002, adding clout to the virtual homes of those in the know among that particular community of fans. Since then, the chair has gone on to develop its own fandom and become a meme online. When Nintendo announced Animal Crossing: New Horizons, many awaited the announcement of a froggy chair with bated breath. While it didn't arrive with New Horizons at launch, developers eventually added it as part of a free DLC to the game — much to the relief of fans.

Now players of Palworld can unlock and build a similar chair in that game. The froggy chair-like item in Palworld can be unlocked as part of the Amusement Furniture Set at level 41. That’s pretty late in the game — the current level cap is 50 — but once you do hit level 41 the chair is relatively easy to make, requiring just two ingots and two leather to build it.

Pocketpair is far from the first studio to add a froggy chair to its game. The Sims got an amphibian-themed chair of its own that looks like a fold-up lawn chair, and the indie game, Mika and The Witch’s Mountain, has one as well. Additionally, froggy chair has been modded into several other games. So, if for instance you wanted to make Leon Kennedy sit on a froggy chair throne, or add a similar seat to Skyrim, multiple modders have made that possible. There’s truly nothing that can stop this little chair from reaching all ends of the video game world!