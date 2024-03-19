When does Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update release on console?

Stardew Valley’s anticipated 1.6 update is officially out for players on PC via Steam and GOG — the version on Microsoft’s PC Game Pass should be up sometime on Tuesday, too, according to a post on the Stardew Valley Discord page. But when will players on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile get access to it?

Developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone started teasing content for the 1.6 update in 2023, and Stardew Valley players have been excited to get their hands on the new stuff since. The game hadn’t received an update in a few years, when the 1.5 patch was released in 2020.

Stardew Valley players on PC don’t have to wait any longer, but console and mobile players have a bit longer.

Where is Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update available?

If you own Stardew Valley on macOS, Linux, or Windows PC, your game should be able to update to the 1.6 update now. You’ll want to head over to where you’ve got the game, be it Steam, GOG, or Microsoft’s PC Game Pass and update the game. (PC Game Pass player should get the update Tuesday, but later than Steam and GOG players.)

If you don’t own the game already, it’s $14.99 on GOG, $11.99 on Steam (20% off until March 21), and available for no extra cost for PC Game Pass subscribers.

When does Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update come to console and mobile?

A Stardew Valley Discord mod confirmed Tuesday that there’s “currently no official or estimated release date for console and mobile.” Barone said in late February that console and mobile versions of the game will get the update “as soon as possible” following the March 19 PC release date.

What’s in the patch?

There’s a ton of new content in the 1.6 update! Some of the highlights include the Meadowlands Farm type, new secrets and Easter eggs, more players in multiplayer, and at least 25 new hats, 280 new pieces of furniture, and moss soup. Oh yes — and you can put hats on cats and dogs. You can find our overview of the patch notes here.