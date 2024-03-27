A tiered ranking of every single Stardew Valley OST track

One of the most iconic parts of Stardew Valley is the absolutely stellar soundtrack, composed by developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone himself. It’s so well known that there’s currently a live concert tour going on, with many performances selling out in mere minutes. If you’re a Stardew Valley fan, chances are you have a favorite track.

Now, the entire Stardew Valley soundtrack slaps, but in my opinion, some songs slap a little harder. “Dance of the Moonlight Jellies” is a universally beloved track, but there are others that go above and beyond and hit my S-tier, while others trickle down from A to D.

Below, I present my own personal Stardew Valley Soundtrack Tier List, arranged from S-tier (scratches my brain in the best way!) to D-tier (I might skip it). Within each tier, there is no ranking, just more or less some loose vibes. Disagree? Let us know what songs are on your personal Stardew Valley soundtrack tier list in the comments.

S

These tracks are the cream of the crop, the ones I’ve actually put on other non-Stardew Valley playlists because I just love how wonderfully atmospheric they are. I tried to be exclusive here, which is why only six songs made the cut.

“Fall (Raven’s Descent)”

“Winter (Nocturne of Ice)”

“Dance of the Moonlight Jellies”

“Spirit’s Eve Festival”

“In the Deep Woods”

“A Stillness in the Rain (Abigail’s Theme)”

A

These are all absolutely bangers. If I’m looking for a nice dopamine rush, I’ll play one of the A-tier tracks and my day will be brightened, my mood improved. My crops are flourishing, my skin is clear, etc.

“Night Market”

“Submarine”

“Mermaid Song”

“Stardew Valley Overture”

“Spring (It’s a Big World Outside)”

“Spring (The Valley Comes Alive)”

“Summer (Tropicala)”

“Summer (The Sun Can Bend an Orange Sky)”

“The Stardrop Saloon”

“Fall (The Smell of Mushroom)”

“Winter (The Wind Can Be Still)”

“Winter (Ancient)”

“Piano Solo (Elliot’s Theme)”

“Grapefruit Sky (Harvey’s Theme)”

“Sam’s Band (Electronic Version)”

“Mines (Marimba of Frozen Bones)”

“Mines (The Lava Dwellers)”

“Song of Feathers (Emily’s Theme)”

“Emily’s Dance”

“Grapefruit Sky (Pasta Primavera Mix)”

“Movie Theater”

“Movie Theater (Closing Time)”

“JunimoKart (Slomp’s Stomp)”

“JunimoKart (Glowshroom Grotto)”

“Ginger Island”

“Volcano Mines (Molten Jelly)”

“Volcano Mines (Forgotten World)”

B

These are great tracks, but I probably won’t go out of my way to listen to them. Still, I will smile when they come on shuffle.

“Professor Snail’s Radio”

“JunimoKart (Title Theme)”

“The Happy Junimo Show Theme”

“Sun Room (Alone With Relaxing Tea)”

“Frozen Pizza and Eggs (Shane’s Theme)”

“Pleasant Memory (Penny’s Theme)”

“Calico Desert”

“Cloud Country”

“Distant Banjo”

“Spring (Wild Horseradish Jam)”

“A Glimpse of the Other World (Wizard’s Theme)”

“Summer (Nature’s Crescendo)”

“Fall (Ghost Synth)”

“Land of Green and Gold (Leah’s Theme)”

“Starwatcher (Maru’s Theme)”

“Pickle Jar Rag (Haley’s Theme)”

“Band Practice”

“Sam’s Band (Pop Version)”

“Sam’s Band (Bluegrass Version)”

“Violin Solo”

“Mines (Crystal Bells)”

“Mines (Icicles)”

“Mines (Visitor to the Unknown)”

“Mines (Danger)”

“Load Game”

“Crane Game”

“Wumbus (Movie Theme)”

“Leo’s Song”

“Summit Celebration”

“Settling In”

“Pelican Town”

“Jaunty”

“Buttercup Melody”

C

They’re nice! I’m probably not hitting repeat, though.

“Mystery of the Caldera”

“JunimoKart (The Gem Sea Giant)”

“JunimoKart (Ghastly Galleon)”

“Exploring Our Vibrant World (Movie Theme)”

“Dreamscape”

“Mines (Cloth)”

“Mines (Star Lumpy)”

“Mines (A Flicker in the Deep)”

“Mines (Magical Shoes)”

“Music Box Song”

“A Dark Corner of the Past”

“Sam’s Band (Heavy Version)”

“Fun Festival”

“Luau Festival”

“The Library and the Museum”

“Stardew Valley Fair Theme”

“A Golden Star is Born”

“A Sad Song (Alex’s Theme)”

“Echos (Sebastian’s Theme)”

“Pirate Theme”

D

If I am going to skip a Stardew Valley OST song, it will probably be one of these. Maybe it’s just because I’m absolutely horrible at Journey of the Prairie King, but they don’t do anything for me.

“The Gourmand’s Cave”

“The Zuzu City Express (Movie Theme)”

“Journey of the Prairie King (Overworld)”

“Journey of the Prairie King (Outlaw)”

“Journey of the Prairie King (Final Boss & Ending)”

“Wedding Celebration”

“Grandpa’s Theme”

“Flower Dance”

“The Adventure Guild”

“Festival Game”

“Winter Festival”

“Country Shop”

“Playful”

“Alex’s Keepsake”