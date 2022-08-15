 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Genshin Impact ‘Evermotion Mechanical Painting’ event guide

How to solve these gear puzzles

A man stands next to a board with mechanical paintings on it Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon

“Evermotion Mechanical Painting” is the latest Genshin Impact event that requires you to solve a quick puzzle to get a handful of Primogems. Our Genshin Impact “Evermotion Mechanical Painting” event guide lists out the solutions for each puzzle.

The basis is simple: you need to place gears in the pegs so the blue gear (which will be spinning) will power up the painting so that the green gear spins. The quest to start the event is in Mondstadt, marked by a gear on your map.

Below, we provide the solutions for the gear puzzles that we used.

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration: 1 solution

The solution to Mechanical Painting Restoration 1, with two glowing green gears Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon
  • Position 1: Medium Gear (lower level)
  • Position 2: Small Gear (lower level)
  • Position 3: none
  • Position 4: Large Gear (lower level)
  • Position 5: none
  • Position 6: Medium Gear (lower level)

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration: 2 solution

The correct solution to Mechanical Painting 2, with two green gears Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon
  • Position 1: none
  • Position 2: Small Gear (lower level)
  • Position 3: Medium Gear (lower level)
  • Position 4: none
  • Position 5: none
  • Position 6: Large Gear (upper level)
  • Position 7: Medium Gear (upper level)

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration: 3 solution

A completed Mechanical Painting with one green gear
  • Position 1: none
  • Position 2: none
  • Position 3: Small Gear (lower level)
  • Position 4: Medium Gear (upper level)
  • Position 5: Large Gear (lower level)
  • Position 6: Duplex Gear (flipped)
  • Position 7: Medium Gear (lower level)

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration: 4 solution

The correct solution to Mechanical Painting Part 4, with one glowing green gear Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon
  • Position 1: Medium Gear (lower level)
  • Position 2: Medium Gear (upper level)
  • Position 3: Large Gear (lower level)
  • Position 4: Large Duplex Gear (flipped)
  • Position 5: none

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration: 5 solution

Coming on Aug. 16.

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration: 6 solution

Coming on Aug. 17.

