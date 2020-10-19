Genshin Impact guides and walkthroughs

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play RPG on Windows PC, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android. It takes the climbing and exploration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and mixes it with deep loot and progression systems.

We’ve organized our guide to help you navigate the free-to-play waters and make the most of your time with Genshin Impact.

Our beginners guide focuses on stuff we wish we knew before starting Genshin Impact. It can be really easy to waste your time and currency when you don’t know what’s going on.

We also have guides on Wishes — the game’s name for its gacha currency and banners. We can help you figure out how to get more Wishes as well as the most efficient way to Wish.

If you’re trying to get the most out of your game for free, our six free characters guide lets you know when you can expect each of the game’s free offerings to show up, and what you need to do to get them.

We also have guides on Ascension currencies for specific characters to help you keep pace as you unlock new content.

Our guides will lead you through the most troubling puzzles and world quests around Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma. We’ll dig into Enkanomiya and The Chasm as well, to help you get all the free loot possible.