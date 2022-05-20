 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Genshin Impact patch 2.7 livestream codes

Use these codes for easy Primogems

By Julia Lee
Yelan stands with Kuki Shinobu in the background Image: Hoyoverse

Hoyoverse just wrapped up the Genshin Impact patch 2.7 preview livestream, showing off all sorts of details about the upcoming patch. Most importantly, we got several codes that award Primogems and other rewards shown during the stream. Our Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream code list provides you with the three stream codes for rewards and explains how to redeem them.

The codes are as follows:

  • LANVJSFUD6CM
  • DTNUKTWCC6D9
  • HSNUKTXCCPWV

You’ll want to redeem these codes quickly, as they expire on May 21 at 12 a.m. EDT.

They not only reward Primogems, but they also give Mora and Adventurer’s EXP to level up your characters.

How to redeem Genshin Impact gift codes

To redeem codes, you can log in and input them on the code redemption website. You can also input them in-game through the settings menu, but copy and pasting them in a browser is much easier.

Once you redeem the codes, you’ll get the rewards via in-game mail shortly after that.

