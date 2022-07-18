Genshin Impact ‘Blazin’ Trails’ Xinyan event water vein locations

Genshin Impact’s “Summertime Odyssey” event has a special portion dedicated to the rock-and-roll star Xinyan. Her segment, “Blazin’ Trails” makes you clear water veins to reopen dried up springs around the islands.

Our “Blazin’ Trails” walkthrough explains where to find the water veins in Xinyan’s quest line.

Find the water veins part 1

After you initially head into the Xinyan’s domain and get teleported back out to the Golden Apple Archipelago, you’ll be tasked with finding one water vein to refill the springs around the islands.

From the pillars, follow the stream-like glowing path until you find this rock.

Hit it to break the rock and continue following the stream. The stream will lead you into this cave, which you can use the allegro blooms to open.

Once you’re in the cave, hit the next water vein and follow the stream up the mountain to the last blockage. Use the guitar and allegro blooms at the top to break the last water vein to fill up the pool.

You’ll be sent back to the drum and into Xinyan’s domain a second time.

Find water veins part 2

After you finish the story-filled domain, you’ll be teleported back to the Golden Apple Archipelago to find two more water veins, which will be vaguely marked with a yellow circle on your map.

The eastern veins start at the bottom and end up towards the top (though not all the way at the top). We’ve marked the locations of the veins below, but make sure to interact with them in order.

The western veins start in a cave that you’ll need to use the allegro blooms to open.

Once you’re inside, arrange the allegro blooms inside and use the guitar you activated to open the cave again. This will break the first vein. Once you break the vein, head deeper into the cave and follow the water up the mountain to get the second vein.

After refilling both of these springs, head back to the drum to continue on the quest.

Find water veins part 3

After getting spit back out of Xinyan’s domain, you’ll need to find two more water veins to refill springs.

The northwest water veins are marked below. Once you break the first one, use an Anemo skill on the clover fan to create a wind current, allowing you to fly up. The second vein is right at the top.

The eastern veins once again start at the bottom and end up at the top. You’ll need to complete the blue tile puzzle near the guitar before you can play it to break the vein on the bottom.

Once you finish up, head back to the drum and follow the quest instructions to finish up Xinyan’s part of the event quest.