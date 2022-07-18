Genshin Impact Broken Isle Pyro pillar puzzle walkthrough

After completing Xinyan’s domain as part of the Genshin Impact “Summertime Odyssey” event quest, you can access another new Imaging Conch on Broken Isle as part of the day three update. You can also grab a bunch of Precious Chests blocked off by vines, as long as you complete the Pyro pillar puzzle correctly.

Our Broken Isle Pyro puzzle guide explains how to get the Imaging Conch and grab the Precious Chests.

First, hit the drum so that the mountain in the west is shorter than the island in the east. The western mountain will now have a cave entrance, which we’ve marked below.

Head inside the cave and use a Pyro character to light the four torches, and then light the Pyro pillar in the middle. This will lower the water level in the next area.

The next area has yet another Pyro pillar with four torches. Light all the torches, as usual. Torch #3 and #4 are on a path behind the pillar. One is along the steps to the back, and another is through a door (similar to the ones you see in Xinyan’s domain). Head through the door, light the pillar, and make sure to flip the switch to open the gate.

Head back through the door and and light the Pyro pillar to grab the Imaging Conch on the bottom.

There are three Precious Chests to grab behind some vines, but to do this, you’ll need to leave and hit the drum to change the mountain style, so that the western mountain is tall.

Now you’ll want to head into the cave that you went into to break the water veins during Xinyan’s quest. We’ve marked its location below.

The gate in here will be opened (because the door you opened earlier led here), so head through the door to get back to the allegro blooms.

Strum the guitar so that the music hits the chest in the middle (if you didn’t already), and again to open the wall in the back. You may have to fiddle with one or two of the allegro blooms to make it all go the right direction.

Once it opens, you can grab your sweet loot. One of the chests notably contains the furnishing blueprint for “Allegro Bloom: Special Tuning,” which is a replica of the puzzley flowers we’ve been seeing everywhere.