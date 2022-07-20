Genshin Impact Sea Salt-Crusted Key guide

Genshin Impact’s Golden Apple Archipelago has tons of puzzles, and Mona’s area, Minacious Isle, might have some of the most brain-stumping puzzles. If you’ve explored around, you have likely found a Sea Salt-Crusted Key, which allows you to open a specific gate on Minacious Isle.

Our Sea Salt-Crusted Key guide explains where to find and use this mysterious key. You do need to complete Mona’s event portion, “Temple of the Star Latitudes,” before you do this.

If you’re stuck on Mona’s version of Minacious Isle, you can interact with blue platforms around the island to change the layout. The blue platform that you use to enter her domain is not the same platform you need to toggle the islands. We’ve marked the location of one of the toggle-able platforms below:

Where to find the Sea Salt-Crusted Key

When Minacious Isle is set back to the original form, use the Waverider to sail to the western island. Jump into the hole. There should be a locked puzzle in the room you just jumped into, but ignore that and climb into the hole in the wall. Defeat the digging Hilichurl and break the rocks it was digging to investigate a sparkling spot. This will give you the Sea Salt-Crusted Key.

Where to use the Sea Salt-Crusted Key

When Minacious Isle is set in Mona’s form (with no islands to the west), head to the southern part of the island to access entrance to ruins.

Note that there is an entrance to ruins at the bottom of the island, where you beat up a digging Hilichurl for Mona’s story domain, but this is the wrong entrance. The entrance we’re talking about is above the one with the digging Hilichurl.

Once inside, follow the path and quickly flip the two switches in the area. One is on the left when you take the path from the entrance and the other is on top of a pile of rubble. Right after flipping them, climb up through the ceiling gate that opened.

After climbing up, clear out the Hilichurls and you can use the Sea Salt-Crusted Key on the gate.

Strangely enough, there’s another Sea Salt-Crusted Key in the pot directly in front of the gate. We haven’t found a use for this key yet, but once we do, we’ll update this guide.

The puzzles in this room are for the “Thus Was the Work Done in Vain” world quest line.