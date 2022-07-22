How to get the blocked chests in Xinyan’s domain in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s “Summertime Odyssey” event includes character-specific domains that you can complete and revisit to hunt down treasure. Xinyan’s domain “Blazin’ Trails” has several chests, and getting to them can involve backtracking through her confusing, labyrinth-like dungeon.

Most of the chests in Xinyan’s domain are in plain sight, given as rewards for firing off Allegro Blooms or completing Time Trials. Our Xinyan domain chest guide will explain how to get the four chests that are locked behind vines.

It’s best to open up all the doors and paths in Xinyan’s domain before you get these, as it may be confusing otherwise.

How to get the Luxurious Chest and two Precious Chests in Xinyan’s domain

From the starting position (the fire flower), ride the Allegro Blooms up the cliff, and hit the drum. Run along the created bridge, and turn right before the ice flower cave, and head into this door. Follow the path, using the Allegro Blooms to float island to island, until you get to the large area where you fought a plethora of enemies. Head through the door pictured below. Hit the drum, and run along the bridge until you get to another drum. Hit it. Do not run across this new bridge. Turn around, and head back through the door from which you came. Use the Allegro Bloom to the left of the door to go back to the entrance of this area. Head through the door and activate the guitar, which was previously covered with vines. The guitar will set off the Allegro Blooms, breaking the wall around the three chests.

How to get the Precious Chest from behind the vines

This part will pick up from where the above chests left off.