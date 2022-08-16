 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Genshin Impact ‘The Final Treasure’ world quest guide

The final quest of the “Summer Odyssey” event has finally been activated

By Julia Lee
A screenshot of the Miitorobu boat, but crashed on a mountain top Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon

In Genshin Impact’s last week of the “Summer Odyssey” Golden Apple Archipelago event, the last world quest “The Final Treasure” has finally been unlocked. The quest is fairly straight forward, but if you’re not paying attention, you may get literally lost in fog.

Our Genshin Impact “The Final Treasure” guide explains how to start and finish the last event world quest.

In order to start this quest, you need to have done the event quest “Treasure Voyage” where you meet the talking boat Miitoboru. “Treasure Voyage” is a straight-forward guided quest that you can start in Minacious Isle after completing Mona’s domain.

After you complete “Treasure Voyage,” “The Final Treasure” should automatically appear in your journal.

To complete the quest, you’ll need to talk to Miitoboru as he discovers his memories. You’ll need to sail through lanterns and a thunderstorm in order to complete the quest. Each are found along straight paths that appear directly in front of you during the quest.

Once you finish sailing through, you’ll be able to collect treasure: 30 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, two Hero’s Wit, and the Storm Braver furnishing item.

As the Golden Apple Archipelago event is ending, make sure you grab the Primogems and rewards from the other limited-time world quests:

