How to get the ‘End of the Line’ bow in Genshin Impact

In patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact, you can get a new Bow weapon, “End of the Line,” through fishing. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to help you keep track of which fish you need and where to turn them in.

How to get the ‘End of the Line’

Trade in fish for the “End of the Line” to Loumelat above Port Ormos.

To get the “End of the Line” bow, come to Loumelat with:

4 Peach of the Deep Waves

16 Lazurite Axe Marlin

16 Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

Each fish can be caught using Sugardew Bait, and the recipe can be bought from Loumelat with 3 medakas. To craft ten Sugardew Bait, you’ll need:

1 Harra Fruit

1 Sumeru Rose

To refine “End of the Line,” you’ll have to grab the “Original Fish Ointment” item from her. For each refinement, you’ll need:

2 Peach of the Deep Waves

8 Lazurite Axe Marlin

8 Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

For ascension, “End of the Line” needs Scorching Mights, Fungal Nuclei, Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust.

Where to find Peach of the Deep Waves

Peach of the Deep Waves can be found at daytime using Sugardew Bait in the following locations.

Mawtiyima Forest

Where to find Lazurite Axe Marlin

Lazurite Axe Marlin can be found at daytime and nighttime using Sugardew Bait in the following locations.

Mawtiyima Forest

Devantaka Mountain

Port Ormos

Vimara Village

Sumeru City

Yazadaha Pool

Where to find Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin can be found at daytime and nighttime using Sugardew Bait in the following locations.

Mawtiyima Forest

Devantaka Mountain

Port Ormos

Vimara Village

Yazadaha Pool