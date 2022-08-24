 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to get the ‘End of the Line’ bow in Genshin Impact

This is the ‘End of the Line’ ... bow

By Johnny Yu
/ new
The “End of the Line” fish bow overlayed with its required fish and a map of Sumeru Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

In patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact, you can get a new Bow weapon, “End of the Line,” through fishing. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to help you keep track of which fish you need and where to turn them in.

How to get the ‘End of the Line’

Trade in fish for the “End of the Line” to Loumelat above Port Ormos.

A woman stands fishing as Zhongli faces her Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

To get the “End of the Line” bow, come to Loumelat with:

  • 4 Peach of the Deep Waves
  • 16 Lazurite Axe Marlin
  • 16 Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

Each fish can be caught using Sugardew Bait, and the recipe can be bought from Loumelat with 3 medakas. To craft ten Sugardew Bait, you’ll need:

  • 1 Harra Fruit
  • 1 Sumeru Rose

To refine “End of the Line,” you’ll have to grab the “Original Fish Ointment” item from her. For each refinement, you’ll need:

  • 2 Peach of the Deep Waves
  • 8 Lazurite Axe Marlin
  • 8 Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

For ascension, “End of the Line” needs Scorching Mights, Fungal Nuclei, Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust.

Where to find Peach of the Deep Waves

Peach of the Deep Waves can be found at daytime using Sugardew Bait in the following locations.

Mawtiyima Forest

Zhongli stands in front of a mossy pool of water on top of a magical mushroom Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Where to find Lazurite Axe Marlin

Lazurite Axe Marlin can be found at daytime and nighttime using Sugardew Bait in the following locations.

Mawtiyima Forest

Zhongli stands in front of a mossy pool of water on top of a magical mushroom Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Devantaka Mountain

Zhongli stands in front of more mossy water in a mountainous area Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Port Ormos

Zhongli stands on a rotting pier looking at fish in a lake Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Vimara Village

Zhongli in front of lush waters with a horned pufferfish in it Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Sumeru City

Zhongli stands on a pier right on the edge of Sumeru City with fish in the water Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Yazadaha Pool

Zhongli stands in a field looking at a school of fish in the water Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Where to find Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin can be found at daytime and nighttime using Sugardew Bait in the following locations.

Mawtiyima Forest

Zhongli stands in front of a mossy pool of water on top of a magical mushroom Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Devantaka Mountain

Zhongli stands in front of more mossy water in a mountainous area Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Port Ormos

Zhongli stands on a rotting pier looking at fish in a lake Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Vimara Village

Zhongli in front of lush waters with a horned pufferfish in it Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Yazadaha Pool

Zhongli stands in a field looking at a school of fish in the water Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

In This Stream

Genshin Impact patch 3.0 Sumeru update guides and walkthroughs

View all 4 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Genshin Impact fishing spots and how to fish

By Julia Lee

Filed under:

Genshin Impact guide: Furniture blueprint vendors list

By Julia Lee

Filed under:

Genshin Impact guide: Food recipe locations

By Julia Lee

Hulu’s new Hellraiser reboot could do for Pinhead what Prey did for Predator

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Crypt of the Necrodancer spinoff channels Punch-Out!!, Rhythm Heaven, and Guitar Hero

By Cass Marshall
/ new

How to earn Map Fragments and Treasure Coordinates in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon