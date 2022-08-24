How to get the ‘End of the Line’ bow in Genshin Impact

In patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact, you can get a new Bow weapon, “End of the Line,” through fishing. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to help you keep track of which fish you need and where to turn them in.
How to get the ‘End of the Line’
Trade in fish for the “End of the Line” to Loumelat above Port Ormos.
To get the “End of the Line” bow, come to Loumelat with:
- 4 Peach of the Deep Waves
- 16 Lazurite Axe Marlin
- 16 Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin
Each fish can be caught using Sugardew Bait, and the recipe can be bought from Loumelat with 3 medakas. To craft ten Sugardew Bait, you’ll need:
- 1 Harra Fruit
- 1 Sumeru Rose
To refine “End of the Line,” you’ll have to grab the “Original Fish Ointment” item from her. For each refinement, you’ll need:
- 2 Peach of the Deep Waves
- 8 Lazurite Axe Marlin
- 8 Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin
For ascension, “End of the Line” needs Scorching Mights, Fungal Nuclei, Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust.
Where to find Peach of the Deep Waves
Peach of the Deep Waves can be found at daytime using Sugardew Bait in the following locations.
Mawtiyima Forest
Where to find Lazurite Axe Marlin
Lazurite Axe Marlin can be found at daytime and nighttime using Sugardew Bait in the following locations.
Mawtiyima Forest
Devantaka Mountain
Port Ormos
Vimara Village
Sumeru City
Yazadaha Pool
Where to find Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin
Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin can be found at daytime and nighttime using Sugardew Bait in the following locations.
