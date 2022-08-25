 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to unlock the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain in Genshin Impact

Use Dendrograna to lower the water level

By Johnny Yu
Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain entrance with dendrogranum puzzle Image: Mihoyo via Johnny Yu for Polygon
Part of Genshin Impact guides and walkthroughs

In the 3.0 update for Genshin Impact, a few of the domains need to be unsealed by solving a puzzle, such as the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain. If you try to get to the domain, you’ll see that it’s sunken underwater. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to lower the water levels and unlock the domain.

To complete the puzzle, you’ll need a Dendro user.

Entering the cavern

Split image with one side showing the starting mechanism and the other showing the starting location marked with a star.
Starting location to unlock the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain
Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse
  1. Head to the marked location on the image above.
  2. Defeat the Ruin Sentinels and interact with the mechanism to lower the water level.
  3. Proceed through the hallway beside the mechanism to enter a cavern.

Activating the first two Dendro pillars

Route to hole in the wall. Four leaf sigil with arrows depicting where to go. Image: Hoyoverse via Johnny Yu for Polygon
  1. Activate the Dendro pillar in the room on the left side of the cavern.
  2. Travel to the broken pillar above you by using the Four-Leaf Sigil.
  3. Glide across to the platform ahead of you and interact with the Four-Leaf Sigil in the hole in the wall.
  4. Drop down into the room and activate the Dendro pillar.
  5. Defeat the enemies outside and make your way toward the sealed rocks.

Activating the last two Dendro pillars

Rock covered in roots is circled for the convenience of the readers, and there are two sealed rocks above it for the readers to see their locations Image: Hoyoverse via Johnny Yu for Polygon
  1. Hit the rock circled in the image above with a Dendro attack.
  2. Collect the Dendrograna and unseal the rocks in the image above with charged attacks.
  3. Activate the uncovered Dendro pillars and interact with the mechanism to lower the water level.
  4. Glide down into the hole.
  5. Defeat the two Ruin Sentinels and Ruin Drake and use the unsealed mechanism to open the gate.

Unlocking the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain

Ledge to drop down on with the dendrogranum circled, and the target marked. Open genshin cavern. Image: Hoyoverse via Johnny Yu for Polygon
  1. Proceed through the opened passageway and defeat enemies along the way until you reach an open cavern.
  2. Drop down onto the ledge with the Dendrograna and collect them.
  3. Hit the target with a charged attack, which will cause another target to spawn.
  4. Wait for the target to stop moving and hit the new target with another charged attack to unseal the domain.

