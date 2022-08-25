How to unlock the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain in Genshin Impact

In the 3.0 update for Genshin Impact, a few of the domains need to be unsealed by solving a puzzle, such as the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain. If you try to get to the domain, you’ll see that it’s sunken underwater. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to lower the water levels and unlock the domain.

To complete the puzzle, you’ll need a Dendro user.

Entering the cavern

Head to the marked location on the image above. Defeat the Ruin Sentinels and interact with the mechanism to lower the water level. Proceed through the hallway beside the mechanism to enter a cavern.

Activating the first two Dendro pillars

Activate the Dendro pillar in the room on the left side of the cavern. Travel to the broken pillar above you by using the Four-Leaf Sigil. Glide across to the platform ahead of you and interact with the Four-Leaf Sigil in the hole in the wall. Drop down into the room and activate the Dendro pillar. Defeat the enemies outside and make your way toward the sealed rocks.

Activating the last two Dendro pillars

Hit the rock circled in the image above with a Dendro attack. Collect the Dendrograna and unseal the rocks in the image above with charged attacks. Activate the uncovered Dendro pillars and interact with the mechanism to lower the water level. Glide down into the hole. Defeat the two Ruin Sentinels and Ruin Drake and use the unsealed mechanism to open the gate.

Unlocking the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain