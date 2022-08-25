How to unlock The Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s Sumeru update added more domains for players to explore, but some of them are locked behind puzzles and quests, like the Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to break the seal and master the lyre song.

The biggest barrier for the Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain are the prerequisite quests. To start, complete the following quests in order:

Aranyaka: Part I world quest “The World of Aranara” World questline “Varuna Gatha” Aranyaka: Part II world quest “The Rhythm that Nutures the Sprout”

The starting locations for each quest are shown in the image above.

After completing the quests, follow the steps listed below: