How to unlock The Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain in Genshin Impact

Play the Vintage Lyre to unseal the barrier

By Johnny Yu
Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain entrance Image: Hoyoverse via Johnny Yu for Polygon
Part of Genshin Impact guides and walkthroughs

Genshin Impact’s Sumeru update added more domains for players to explore, but some of them are locked behind puzzles and quests, like the Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to break the seal and master the lyre song.

Stars used to show starting locations for each quest. Numbers used to depict which starting location is which. Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source Images: Hoyoverse

The biggest barrier for the Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain are the prerequisite quests. To start, complete the following quests in order:

  1. Aranyaka: Part I world quest “The World of Aranara
  2. World questline “Varuna Gatha
  3. Aranyaka: Part II world quest “The Rhythm that Nutures the Sprout

The starting locations for each quest are shown in the image above.

Split image showing large tree in Apam Woods and its location marked with a star
Large tree location in Apam Woods
Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source Images: Hoyoverse

After completing the quests, follow the steps listed below:

  1. Return to large tree in the Apam Woods, and glide down the hole in the center.
  2. Activate the Dendro pillar, and follow the music trail to the Sprouting Branch.
  3. Play the Rhythm of the Sprout next to the Sprouting Branch to unlock a healthy Dendrograna.
  4. Interact with the healthy Dendrograna, and hit the target above the Dendro pillar with a charged attack to unseal the domain’s entrance.

