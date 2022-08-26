Genshin Impact has released five craftable weapons in the 3.0 update, but to get the blueprints, you’ll have to complete some world quests. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to find out where to get each Sumeru Weapon blueprint and which world quests will give you a copy of “Stories of You and the Aranara.”

Each weapon has an associated tale:

Sumeru Weapon Blueprint Tales Weapon Name Weapon Type Tale Weapon Name Weapon Type Tale Forest Regalia Claymore Tale of the Forest King Sapwood Blade Sword Tale of the Desert King's Squire Bow Tale of the King's Squire Moonpiercer Polearm Tale of the Moonlight Fruit of Fulfillment Catalyst Tale of the Portent

After you get the tales, you can craft these weapons using their respective midlander billet, 50 Crystal Chunks, and 50 White Iron Chuks.

Each tale costs one copy of “Stories of You and the Aranara.” We’ve listed out which quests give you a copy, and where to start them.

Where to trade in “Stories of You and the Aranara”

To trade with Aravinay, you’ll need to complete the world quest “The World of Aranara,” and you must be in the dream version of Vanarana. Exchange a copy of “Stories of You and the Aranara” to Aravinay for a tale.

Which quests give a copy of “Stories of You and the Aranara”

To unlock all of the “Stories of You and the Aranara,” you must complete the quest “The World of Aranara.” There are a total of five craftable weapons, which means there are five world quests to complete. Listed below are the five quests and their starting locations.

Aranyaka World Quest

You receive two “Stories of You and the Aranara” from the Aranyaka questline. One you receive from Aranyaka Part II: “The World of Aranara” and the other from Aranyaka Part IV: “ ‘Hello,’ ‘Thank You,’ and the Final ‘Goodbye.’ ” The start of Aranyaka Part I is shown on the image above.

Varuna Gatha World Quest

To start the Varuna Gatha quest line, head to the location on the image above, and rescue Arapandu. After you complete the last quest in the Varuna Gatha quest line, “A Prayer for Rain on the Fecund Land,” you’ll receive a copy of “Stories of You and the Aranara.”

Vimana Agama World Quest

Start the Vimana Agama quest line at the marked location in the image above. Finish the “Dev Delver Chapter” to get another copy of “Stories of You and the Aranara.”

Agnihotra Sutra World Quest

Start the Agnihotra Sutra quest line by interacting with the group of people in the image above. Complete the quest “The Final Chapter” to receive the last copy of “Stories of You and the Aranara.”